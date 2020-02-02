David Haye Exclusive: Dillian Whyte will have to continue to play the waiting game in 2020

Time isn't right for Whyte

The way the world heavyweight division is at present I, unfortunately, don't see Dillian Whyte getting his much-deserved WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder anytime soon. The WBC have said he won't be eligible to contest and use his mandatory position until 2021.

When hearing that I felt it was a little harsh as Dillian has done everything asked of him. He has defended his title multiple times against all comers and always been in entertaining fights. I'd like to see him get his shot at the WBC title and feel he fully deserves it. Time and again Whyte has proven his number one spot in tough fights - Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora rematch, Oscar Rivas. Even his last one in Saudi Arabia, which was a late notice vs Mariusz Wach, he completely controlled the bout.

Hopefully Deontay Wilder, if he beats Tyson Fury this month, will choose to defend against Whyte. Wilder has already said he wants the toughest fights and we may even see the American call out Dillian later this year. If Wilder beats Fury and the unification fight with Anthony Joshua can't be made, Whyte is the next biggest name available and would be a logical move.

Fight with Ruiz Jr makes sense

In the meantime, there aren't too many big names in the heavyweight division that a number one contender like Whyte could face. There are lots of guys who are nearly there but all the fighters around world level have already been conclusively beaten.



There is a nice depth of exciting young fighters coming through, such as Daniel Dubois, Tony Yoka, Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic. These men could, realistically, challenge for the WBC silver title that Whyte holds, but I'm not sure how interested in those fights the champion would be. It certainly wouldn't be a big PPV fight and from a business point of view they're probably not worth the risk when he knows he is sitting on a lottery ticket for that shot at the WBC title.

I have heard some talk of Whyte potentially facing Andy Ruiz Jr and I certainly wouldn't have a problem with that. Ruiz certainly didn't disgrace himself against AJ last time, going the distance, so if Dillian was able to stop the former champion inside the distance, that would be a great way to show the world he's a future WBC ruler.

Povetkin shouldn't be taken lightly

There have been mentions and rumours on social media suggesting Alexander Povetkin could be next in line for Whyte. That's another that makes sense. The Russian is one of the best names available to Whyte at present. He's a former world champion and has never been found wanting in any of his fights. His last outing against Michael Hunter was a close, well contested bout, he also went 12 rounds with a prime Wladimir Klitschko.

The only time Alexander's been stopped in a 38-bout career was against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in a fight he was doing well in, landing some big shots on his opponent but, in the end, just wasn't able to handle the speed and power of the champion. I'd be very interested to see Whyte - Povetkin. He is 40 years old now, of course, so if there was a perfect time for Dillian to claim that scalp it would be now.

For fans it would prove to be a good measure of where Whyte is at the moment. He's claiming he's the best in the world and a fight against Povetkin would show how good he really is. Any sort of victory would be a great result but if The Bodysnatcher could land that ferocious left hook to the body, left hook to the head combination he'd have a great chance of stopping him before going on to bigger and better things.