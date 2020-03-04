David Haye Exclusive: Wilder needs more than heart if he is to get revenge on Fury

Perfect performance

Tyson Fury gave a 10 out of 10 performance when beating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the rematch. It was impressive that he predicted exactly how he would beat Wilder. The fact he came to the ring on a throne with a king's crown on his head proved just how confident he was going into the contest.

He implemented a game plan many thought was a kamikaze mission, taking the fight to Wilder. Fury took his opponent to school that night in terms of punches landed and pressure applied. I don't think there is any more he could have done to out-man and out-box a heavyweight champion of the world. It wasn't a one-shot fluke, of course. Instead, he dished out a steady, consistent beating.

Wilder showed heart in there to soak up such a beating but, in the end, his corner called an end to the fight and they were right to do so. When throwing in the towel they saved their fighter from being knocked unconscious on the canvas.

Fury changed the game

The key to Fury's success at the MGM Grand was that he completely changed the game plan to what Wilder expected from him. Tyson is a master boxer and has shown his consistency.

He beat Wladimir Klitschko, a long reigning champion, by boxing on the backfoot and this is how many expected him to perform against Wilder - moving, jabbing, switch-hitting and defending.

Wilder wasn't mentally prepared for the change in tactics. He was dragged into a battle from the opening bell and ground down in the first couple of rounds. The American hung on in there but the longer that fight went the better Fury got and it was obvious there was always going to be one winner.

The war has only just begun

The third fight is going to be another mega event. Wilder released a video recently where he spoke about revenge and the fact, for him, the war has only just begun. He believes he didn't perform to his best on 22 February and he has a lot more to offer.

It looks like the pair will complete their trilogy this summer with Las Vegas likely to again provide the setting. It'll be intriguing to see what Wilder can do to change things as he had zero success last time out. The former champion must go back to the drawing board and do things differently if he's to stand any chance of gaining revenge and beating Fury.

The current betting available on the Betfair Sportsbook has Tyson Fury priced at 2/7 to score back-to-back wins over Wilder, the American offered at 5/2 with 25/1 for another draw.