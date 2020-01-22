David Haye Exclusive: Three heavyweight fights I want to see in 2020

Derek Chisora v Oleksandr Usyk

First and foremost, I want to see Derek Chisora take on Oleksandr Usyk in the near future. If that one does happen, I believe the fans will be in for a great night of entertainment. It's a fight I'm sure Chisora is ready for.

He'd go in as a big underdog but could claim a lot of respect and the WBO mandatory position if he was to win that contest. This one is at the top of my list of fights I'd like to see, and I'd have Chisora grinding down and stopping Usyk in the last quarter of the battle.

Betfair Sportsbook currently has Usyk as 1/8 favourite against the 9/2 Chisora and 33/1 draw.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II

The rematch is happening and that's great for boxing. The first fight was very close, it had plenty of controversy in the scoring, the knockdowns, the hype. It was entertaining, and I am really looking forward to part two in Las Vegas on 22 February.



I hope both fighters remain healthy during their training camps, with no cuts or injuries. We'll then be treated to the decider we've all been desperate to see, and it promises to surpass their first encounter.

The latest betting prices at Betfair has Fury as 4/5 jolly vs Wilder at 11/10 and 22/1 another draw.

Anthony Joshua vs Wilder/Fury

The third and, possibly, most important fight on my 2020 wish list is Anthony Joshua vs the winner of Wilder v Fury.

That needs to happen this year but, at present, I can't pick the winner. I would be much more comfortable making a prediction after the Wilder - Fury rematch.

The Betfair Sportsbook says Joshua would be 5/4 to beat the 8/13 of Fury or evens vs 4/5 Wilder.