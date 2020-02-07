David Haye Exclusive: Kell Brook remains a danger to the major names at his weight

Break would have helped Brook

I 100% believe Kell Brook is still a danger to any of the world champions and for anyone ranked in the top 10 he will be one of the toughest fights available. The break he has enjoyed - absent from the sport for 14 months - would have helped his cause and he'll come back strong.

Brook is an experienced fighter, having shared a ring with the best of them, but I'm sure he still has some huge fights left in the tank and we should see them this year. He's no spring chicken, of course, but is a former world champion and knows enough to ensure he can build on back-to-back victories in his last two.

Special K inside eight rounds

Opponent Mark DeLuca is no slouch himself. He's a 21-year-old southpaw and fighting for a vacant WBO Inter-Continental title. Brook will certainly have his eyes on bigger and better things, but this is a step in the right direction. It's an opportunity to ease himself back in after a period on the sidelines and prove he still has it.

Kell's a strong betting favourite to win but I don't believe this fight is about if he wins, more how good will he look in securing the victory against an opponent with a 24-1-0 record. My prediction for Saturday is a comfortable stoppage win for Brook inside the first eight rounds.

He has the experience, skill and firepower to do the job in style. He's always in tremendous condition, has a dedicated team around him and will be determined to put on a show.

Brook and Khan need each other

If Brook gets the job done as convincingly as I expect on Saturday, what's next? The clash fans have been craving for, what feels like, about 10 years is Brook vs Amir Khan. Two warriors with huge profiles in the UK. Both are former world champions, have big hearts, are highly skilled and ranked around the same weight.

I hope it doesn't go down the same route as Ricky Hatton and Junior Witter. They didn't fight each other despite both enjoying fantastic careers and winning world titles. For whatever reason that one just never happened.

I'm hoping both Brook and Khan at some stage, either in 2020 or 2021, decide to give the fans the match they've always wanted. Stylistically, a strong argument could be made for either man winning that one. At this stage of their careers, both need a marquee, Pay-Per-View event and fighting each other could be the best option.