David Haye Exclusive: Chisora is fit and ready if Usyk comes calling

Chisora is in great shape

The latest update for fans on Derek Chisora is he's in training and looking in great shape. He is preparing with the fight against Oleksandr Usyk in mind but, yet, we've had no contract offered to us.

There is a strong possibility and probability that Usyk - who currently holds the WBO mandatory status - won't fight Anthony Joshua next. I believe IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev will get that opportunity first. This is what I am hoping for and, if I'm right, that would leave the window of opportunity for Chisora v Usyk.

Both men want the fight

It looks to be a fight that can be put together quite easily as both men seem keen to make it happen. It would be an important night. For Usyk it would be a make-or-break contest. He wants to make a big noise in the heavyweight division. To achieve that he would need to win against Chisora and do it in spectacular fashion.

On the other hand, Chisora realises that WBO mandatory position would be the golden ticket for him. It would give Derek the opportunity to challenge the unified heavyweight champion Joshua, if AJ is to beat Pulev, which I believe he should do. Chisora wants the fight, Usyk wants the fight, Eddie Hearn and Sky Sports want the fight. When that happens a bout usually takes place. Watch this space.

London or Manchester could host

If the bout was to go ahead in 2020, I would expect it to take place in the United Kingdom, either London or Manchester. The O2 Arena or Manchester Arena would make most sense and would provide perfect venues for such a clash. If it's on British soil, I believe Chisora will fill out any venue. He has an exciting, fan friendly style and many supporters have taken a real interest in his career of late. The fans are looking forward to seeing him finally fulfil his potential and that could happen this year.

Personally, I do believe the best is yet to come from Derek. In his last few fights boxing fans have been noticing things they haven't seen before and in training I am seeing new things from him all the time. There's a fresh mindset and new-found dedication for the sport. He is becoming a lot more comfortable with his professional hat on. In the past he would show a couple of days of professionalism before slipping back into bad habits. This time around he knows this is a fight that requires his total concentration and for him to be 100% prepared.

Chance to secure his legacy

Usyk is excellent. He features highly in the top 10 pound-for-pound list of most respected boxing journalists, Chisora wouldn't be close to the top 100 in the same company. Derek has his opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upsets UK boxing has ever seen when sharing a ring with the unified, undisputed cruiserweight king moving up to heavyweight.

A man who is, to date, undefeated, won every belt he has set his sights on and was an Olympic, world and European champion as an amateur. It may be unthinkable at present, but if Chisora was to find a way to beat Usyk it would confirm him as one of the greatest heavyweights the UK has ever seen. Knowing Derek as I do now, I honestly believe it's possible.