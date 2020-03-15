David Haye Exclusive: Don't write off Billy Joe Saunders in Saul Alvarez super fight

Alvarez best fighter on the planet

I must admit I am very excited about the prospect of Billy Joe Saunders vs Saul Alvarez. Any fight with Canelo is going to be a thrilling watch. For me he is, pound-for-pound, the best fighter on the planet and he's taking on an opponent who could prove to be the banana skin.

The American fans don't seem to understand how slippery, slick and skilful Saunders is. Everyone who has ever fought him can attest it's very difficult to land a clean punch. He's awkward, is always in good condition and his defence is tight. When changing to attack and letting his hands go, he approaches from angles.

Even in fights where we have seen him struggle in the past, he always finds a way to win. He has that ability to grind out victory, something most fighters can only dream of.

Saunders can cause problems

To have the super middleweight world champion challenging the light heavyweight world champion is something special. Canelo not only beat but destroyed Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas last time out. It was a tremendous performance from Saul and on the strength of that, very few people will give anyone a chance of beating Canelo in and around the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He looked simply unstoppable when taking out Kovalev with a well-timed right hand. It was a thing of beauty.

It's difficult to make a strong case against Alvarez but if there is anyone on the planet that can give him problems then it's Saunders. If you are betting on the winner of this fight you would be inclined to go with the Mexican who is a strong favourite - 1/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook against the 4/1 of Saunders - but don't be quick to write off Billy Joe. He has never lost to date and it's going to take a special fighter to beat him. This is going to be an exciting fight and I can't wait.