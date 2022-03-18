David Avanesyan v Oskari Metz: Back another brutal KO win for Ava

David Avanesyan v Oskari Metz

Saturday, 22:00

Warren promotes a stacked show

Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions brings us an intriguing evening of professional boxing from Wembley Arena on Saturday. Eleven bouts make up the programme with some of the famous promoter's most exciting names scheduled to appear.

Top billing pairs David Avanesyan and Oskari Metz for the European welterweight title, and that's a bout that has fight fans excited. The main attraction blends the experience and determination of Avanesyan with the unbeaten record and ambition of his Finish opponent. Punters are prepared for a thrilling contest.

Ava makes his latest defence



Avanesyan is the European title's current keeper, having won it from Spain's Kerman Lejarraga by ninth-round stoppage in Bilbao three years ago. The pair faced off in a rematch later that year, and the champion was even more impressive, finishing things inside the opening round. Including that bout, Ava has made four successful defences of his title, and many pundits expect him to stretch that to a perfect five.

The champion heads into this contest with a professional record detailing 28 wins against three defeats and one draw. The Russian-born fighter now based in Nottinghamshire is ranked number one in his homeland and number seven in the world, meaning he must continue his winning ways if he is to keep alive his chances of challenging one of the division's top names. He has won all by knockout in his last five bouts, with three of those wins coming inside the opening two rounds.

He has made the European title his own but is capable of aiming higher. It's no surprise to see him supported in the pre-fight betting with Avanesyan trading at 1.081/12 on the Betfair Sportsbook to score a 29th career win. Another knockout will attract attention in the method of victory with 1.111/9 up for grabs, or you can back the points cheer at 4.57/2.

Metz is here to cause an upset



The champion will enjoy the backing of a vocal support at the Wembley Arena, but challenger Metz is here to cause an upset. The 30-year-old from Helsinki, Finland, arrives in the English capital with a proud unbeaten record consisting of 15 wins from as many contests, five of those coming by way of knockout. He's ranked number one in Finland at welterweight but a lowly 182nd in the world. The latter will change with a win on Saturday.

The Finn earned this crack at the European title on English soil with a split decision points win over Emanuele Cavallucci in Savonlinna back in the summer. That fight was an eight-round contest and went right down to the wire, with Metz getting the nod thanks to scores of 78-76, 78-75 and 75-78, nicking it by two judges to one. That win came against an opponent with a 12-3-1 record.

Metz may be unbeaten and full of confidence, but he has been written off by bettors and is as big as 14.5 to win this contest. There's more to get excited about in the method of victory with a third points win trading at 15.014/1 while a KO/TKO has been written off at 12.011/1.

Another brutal win



This is a huge step up in class for Metz, which will show quite early in this contest. Ava is on a five-fight winning run, with all victories coming in the early rounds. Avanesyan is a hard-hitting, all-action fighter and will score another convincing win.

Looking through his stats, Avanesyan's last four have come inside the contest's first half, with three of those four inside two rounds. Follow the form and back the champion to win in rounds 1-3.