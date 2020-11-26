Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Dynamite will show his boxing ability to score another explosive win

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Fight fans have waited some time to see these two British heavyweight prospects settle their differences but on Saturday evening at Church House in Westminster, Daniel Dubois, and Joe Joyce clash. It has been a difficult year for the sport, but we have some blockbuster bouts ahead.

Four titles will be on the line here - WBC Silver, European, Commonwealth, and British. Not only will the winner collect the belts, but they'll also drive themselves into contention for a shot at the top names of the division, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

This is a real fan-friendly fight and Betfair members can back their predictions. Pick the winner or play one of several specials, including total rounds and method of victory.

Dynamite carries explosive power

Dynamite Dubois is one of the hottest prospects in British boxing after making a stunning start to his professional career. The 23-year-old Londoner has won each of his previous 15 fights, claiming 14 knockout wins. The only man to take Daniel the distance so far was experienced American Kevin Johnson back in 2018 but Kingpin was never close to winning.

Since that W over Johnson, Dubois has recorded six knockouts including the impressive fifth-round stoppage of Nathan Gorman last summer. DDD was last seen in action this August when dealing with Dutchman Ricardo Snijders at the BT Sport Studio, Stratford in the second round. The beaten man crashed to the canvas three times in the opening round and once in the second from a crushing body shot before referee Marcus McDonnell waved it off.

Dubois is a big-punching 6ft 5inch heavyweight who is improving with every fight. He is used to blasting opponents out of there early and that has made him extremely popular. Bettors are certainly on his side and Dubois is 1.364/11 favourite in the fight winner market. With a 94% knockout average, another KO win will attract attention at 1.635/8 with the points verdict 6.611/2.

Juggernaut has 10 KO wins already

2016 Olympic Games silver medal winner Joyce may enter as an outsider in the betting but he's a talented fighter protecting an unbeaten record of his own. The 35-year-old from Putney has 11 wins already on his card with 10 knockouts since debuting in 2017 with an eighth-round stoppage of experienced pro Ian Lewison at The O2 Arena.

Juggernaut was taken the 12-round distance by Philadelphia's Bryan Jennings last year, but Joyce had no trouble out-pointing the former Wladimir Klitschko opponent. JJ quickly reverted to type, stopping Germany's Michael Wallisch in three rounds last time. That was little more than a warm-up for this bout, but Joyce deserves credit for dealing with his man in convincing fashion. He'll be eager to carry that form into bout 12.

Joyce stands at 6ft 6inches tall and boasts an 80-inch reach. He is a gifted boxer but has also shown he possesses the power to take out his opponents early. Despite this, the Betfair Exchange has Joe at 3.953/1 to win this fight. There's 6.86/1 for the KO/TKO and 9.617/2 the points decision. That's harsh.

Blink and you'll miss it

This is a fascinating fight involving two unbeaten heavyweights with plenty of power and ambition as well as boxing ability. Neither man will want to lose this bout and wreck the progress they have made early in their career. Both will believe they are good enough to get the win and that will ensure this one catches fire early.

Dubois is sold as the no-nonsense knockout artist, but he is a polished boxer with an underrated jab. He uses the left to set-up his thundering power shots and is capable of out-jabbing Joyce despite the size difference. He's also part of a very successful stable who are on a great run of form. Don't take your eyes off this one.