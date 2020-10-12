Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Fan friendly all-British fight set for November 28

Fans face being shutout

It's the heavyweight fight British boxing fans have been longing for, but it looks increasingly likely that Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce will take place behind closed doors. The bout that has been a long time in the making has been postponed more than once already but both fighters are eager to settle the score and promoter Frank Warren has confirmed a date of 28 November.

A venue is yet to be decided but the fact it could play out behind closed doors, without the paying public in attendance, should rule out bigger venues like the O2 Arena. When DD and JJ do come to blows there will be no losers, but who will be the winner?

Dynamite on an explosive run of early KOs

Dubois carries a perfect 15-0-0 record with 14 of his wins to date coming by way of knockout. The only opponent to take the 6ft 5inch Londoner the distance so far was experienced American Kevin Johnson who went 10 rounds two years ago. Since then, Dynamite has stopped the likes of Richard Lartey, Nathan Gorman and Kyotaro Fujimkoto and has won each of his last three inside the fight two rounds.

Dubois was last seen dispatching Dutchman Ricardo Snijders at 0:20 of the second round with a crumbling left to the body. The beaten man was dropped to the canvas three times that night under heavy pressure before referee Marcus McDonnell called the fight. That was Daniel's second round two TKO in two fights with Japan's Fujimkoto suffering a similar fate last December.

The early betting for Dubois v Joyce has Daniel as a firm favourite with 1/4 available on the Betfair Sportsbook. That's surprisingly strong considering Joyce is a step up in class to what DD has faced previously. Those happy to side with the jolly may want to stray into the method of victory market where they'll find better odds.

Juggernaut looks an unstoppable force

Many followers of the fight game will be surprised to learn Joyce is an outsider heading towards a showdown with Dubois and they'd have every right to. Juggernaut carries a professional record of 11 wins from 11 fights with 10 by knockout. He's a former Olympic Games silver medallist and took no time adapting to the professional code, reeling off several impressive wins including the eighth-round TKO of experienced Ian Lewison on his debut.

The Putney native has already picked up respected titles, including the Commonwealth title and scored the only points win on his card when beating Bryant Jennings over 12 rounds at the O2 Arena last summer. Joyce has fought only once since then, beating Germany's Michael Wallisch with ease, blasting the Munich fighter out inside three rounds in July to keep ticking over while waiting for the Dubois fight to be made.

A decorated amateur with a 91% knockout average, unbeaten record with a height and reach advantage over Dubois, it's likely Joe will attract plenty of attention as we approach fight night. Betfair traders are offering 11/4 on Joyce and that seems generous.