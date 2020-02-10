Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce: Dynamite early favourite to win battle of the unbeatens

Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

Saturday 11 April

Live on BT Sport

Someone's O has to go

Two unbeaten British heavyweight prospects clash on 11 April at the O2 Arena, London. Hard-hitting Daniel Dubois meets decorated amateur Joe Joyce over 12 rounds, and this is a bout that has both dedicated and casual fans excited.

Dubois has won each of his first 14 contests as a paid fighter and will enjoy the backing of the majority of those inside the arena, as well as Betfair traders who price Dynamite as hot favourite.

Joyce has a perfect 10-fight CV and the Putney puncher certainly won't be friendless on the night either, but betting odds suggest he'll be blown away.

Credit where it's due

Credit must go to all concerned in making this fight for putting together two young, hungry and progressive warriors in a ring before they have reached their peak. Similar to George Groves v James DeGale at this very arena back in 2011, there will be no loser in a fight of this magnitude, but the winner will fast-track himself towards the big time.

Both men went head-to-head at what was a frosty Friday afternoon press conference, exchanging insults and threats to knock the other out, but they did agree on one thing - this is a massive fight and crucial to their development. Dubois and Joyce both rate themselves as future rulers of the division and will be desperate to prove that while gaining the upper hand on a rival.

Massive fight for both men

Speaking to the sporting press, Dynamite Dubois - who has stopped 13 of his 14 opponents so far, resulting in a terrifying 93% KO average - explained this was the biggest fight of his career. The 22-year-old, trained at the world-famous Peacock Gym in Canning Town on the other side of the Thames, predicted he would snatch a win that would announce him to the world.

On the opposing side of the table, Juggernaut Joyce has KO'd nine of 10 opponents to date, leading to a 90% knockout average. The 34-year-old from Putney enjoys a size and reach advantage over his rival and was confident that would pay off. Joe told those assembled there is a lot on the line here, but his experience will be the deciding factor.

DD expected to KO JJ

The early exchanges suggest there won't be too much to grab our attention in the build-up. Both men prefer to do their talking in the ring and already seem desperate to get through the ropes and settle an old score that can be traced back to their amateur days when Dubois pulled out of a final against Joyce.

The opening show on the Betfair Sportsbook has Dubois a red-hot 1/4 favourite to beat Joyce at a market best price 13/5, 25/1 for the draw. With few predicting this bout will go to points and challenge the scoring judges, the knockout win will be popular. Dubois by KO/TKO is 4/7 with an eye-catching 9/2 available on Joyce to get rid of his man inside the distance.