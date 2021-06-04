Daniel Dubois v Bogdan Dinu: Dynamite to grab his big chance with another early KO win

Daniel Dubois v Bogdan Dinu

Saturday, 22:00

Live on BT Sport

Clash of the big hitters

Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions returns this weekend with an exciting evening of professional boxing from Shropshire with Daniel Dubois the headline act. Dynamite faces Romanian heavy hitter Bogdan Dinu with the vacant WBA interim world heavyweight title on the line.

It may come as a shock to see Dubois fighting for a major belt on the back of a convincing stoppage defeat to Joe Joyce late last year but it's an opportunity the young Londoner knows he must grab with both hands. Anything less than a convincing victory would send the Brit skidding down the world rankings.

This clash is scheduled to be fought over 12 rounds but with Dubois bringing an 88% KO average and Dinu carrying a 72% average this bout isn't expected to trouble the judges. You can bet on the result now at Betfair.

Triple D must bounce back

Dubois enters his first fight of 2021 with a professional record detailing 15 wins against one defeat with 14 of those victories coming by way of knockout. The spare loss on his card was inflicted by Juggernaut in November with Daniel stopped in round 10. That was a major setback for the 23-year-old from Greenwich, but fighters are judged on how they respond to defeat.

Triple D would have learned more from that defeat to Joyce than in any of his previous fights when he was winning and blasting out opponents. After taking a knee against JJ due to a badly swollen eye before being KO'd by a thundering jab Dubois came in for criticism from some fight fans. There were suggestions he was all hype and was comfortable dishing out punishment but lacked the skills to compete against an opponent that could stand up to his natural power.

Dynamite slipped to seventh in the UK heavyweight rankings and 29th in the world, which makes this title shot more surprising. Victory here would nudge him back on track and Dubois is 1.06 favourite at Betfair. Another KO/TKO is expected at 1.22 with the points win written off as a 5 shot.

Dinu has been stopped twice

Romanian Dinu may arrive in the UK as a rank outsider in the betting and seen as little more than an opponent by most fight fans, but his record suggests he's here on merit. Bogdan has won 20 and lost two of his previous outings with 16 wins scored inside the distance. He's rated number one in his home nation, which is no surprise, but a lowly 58th in the world rankings. Worthy of a shot at a major title? Most followers of the sport won't think so.

Each of Dinu's two career defeats has been by stoppage and that is a worry for supporters when preparing to share a ring with Dynamite. The 34-year-old from Bucharest suffered back-to-back KO defeats to Jarrell Miller who finished him in four rounds and former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev who cleaned up inside seven.

Since losing to Pulev we have seen Dinu return to winning ways, scoring victory on each of his last two. Both victories were inside the distance and both before the end of the fourth. It's worth noting the opponents in those comeback wins had a combined 20 defeats. Dinu is a no-hoper in the betting here with 9 at Betfair. His best hope looks to be the KO/TKO which trades at 11.

Explosive KO win

We're not too sure why either man deserves a shot at a version of the WBA world title belt, but Dubois should get the job done in convincing fashion. The betting asks punters to decide how Dynamite wins the fight.

Dinu appears to be a man picked to give Dubois a showreel win. The Romanian looks strong on paper but has been knocked out every time he has stepped up and that will be the case again this weekend. Take Dubois to win inside three rounds.