Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella: Experienced German underdog is value to cause an upset

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports

Change to the schedule

Saturday had been marked in the diary of boxing fans as the date for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin II. That rematch has been shelved due to coronavirus concerns, but the show must go on. The programme has been altered and we now have Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella as the headliner.

The WBA Continental welterweight title will be on the line in this 12-round battle but it's also a chance for Benn to showcase his skills to a wider audience. The talented Englishman is the star attraction and that will provide vital experience. Big things are expected of Conor, but he must impress here if he's to reach his potential.

Benn unbeaten in 16 fights

Conor Benn enters this challenge at Wembley Arena on Saturday with a perfect professional record of 16 wins from as many contests. He has stopped 11 of his previous opponents, resulting in an eye-catching 69% knockout average. The Essex fighter has already proven he has plenty of power, but followers know the real challenges will come when stepping up against seasoned pros who can take the big shots at fire back.

Benn has won his last two by stoppage, getting the job done inside the first four rounds on both occasions. He was last seen in action at the O2 Arena in London on the undercard of Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis last year, scoring a fourth-round stoppage over Belgium's Steve Jamoye but was deducted one point for a low blow as he pushed for the finish.

Formella pushed Porter all the way

Germany's Formella arrives in the UK capital as the latest man threatening to derail his opponent's sprint to the top of the division. The 33-year-old from Hamburg has won 22 fights and lost just once since making his paid debut back in 2014. Of his wins, 10 have come inside the distance and he'll be confident of holding his own if this becomes a shoot-out.

Unlike Benn, Formella has a loss on his record but that is easy to forgive when noting it came against American star Shawn Porter in Los Angeles last time. He took Showtime all the way to points in August of this year but was beaten by a comfortable margin, 120-108 on all three scorecards. The visitor will see this as a step down in standard.

Destroyer the hot favourite

Benn is the home favourite, but he won't enjoy the backing of the crowd at the Wembley Arena and that may affect his performance. He must remain focussed and stick to the game plan against a dangerous opponent. The betting available on the Betfair Sportsbook has Benn as 1/2 favourite with another KO 13/5 in the method of victory. The points win is 6/5.

Despite mixing it with Porter in America last time, Formella has been written off by the Betfair traders and it's quite surprising to see him start as the 6/4 second favourite. He is 21/10 to cause an upset and win on points or there's a generous 6/1 for the KO/TKO. Both should receive attention.

Worth taking a gamble

There's no doubt Benn has been impressive as he climbs the rankings but the general feeling amongst fight fans is, he's still a work in progress. This is a step up in grade against an opponent who must win to get his own career back on track.

Formella won't have the crowd against him, is the more experienced fighter of the two and has been more active. He fought a classy operator in Porter just three months ago while Benn hasn't boxed in over a year. The German isn't a concussive puncher, but he is better than his odds suggest, and it may be worth taking a gamble on the upset.