Conor Benn v Chris Algieri: Destroyer to send shockwaves across the Atlantic with a KO win

Conor Benn v Chris Algieri

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

Following the withdrawal of Liam Williams from his planned grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr this weekend, fans of the fight game in the UK were left feeling let down and during the festive period, no less. Thankfully, we have a worthy replacement in Matchroom Boxing's show from the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Katy Taylor returns to the ring to face Firuza Sharipova with three world titles on the line, while Jordan Gill battles Karim Guerfi for the European featherweight title. However, the fight that has fans talking is the latest outing of Connor Benn with the exciting Englishman up against experienced American Chris Algieri in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Benn learned on the job

Benn's rise through the ranks of the welterweight division has captured the imagination of those with a passion for British boxing. The Destroyer came with a huge name, being the son of former champion Nigel Benn, and he took his time to get going.

Conor lacked the top amateur experience many rising professionals boast, but he worked hard and was determined to learn on the job. Benn kept active, kept improving and, most importantly, he kept winning. The rising star enters this bout ranked number one in the United Kingdom and 15th in the world.

The 25-year-old from Essex would climb higher, closing the distance between himself and the top names at the weight category by ending 2021 with a win over Algieri. Victory would set up an exciting 2022, pushing him into contention for major titles and the big paydays that come with it. He takes on this latest challenge with a professional record detailing 19 wins from as many outings with a dozen of those victories claimed inside the distance.

We last saw the hard-hitting, attack-minded Benn in action in Leeds in September when scoring a valuable unanimous decision points win over Adrian Granados. Another victory on Saturday in Liverpool is available at 1.171/6 on the Betfair Exchange. Those after bigger odds can try the method of victory betting where a KO/TKO win is 1.768/11 and a points victory 2.111/10.

Algieri is no stranger to UK boxing fans

New Yorker Algieri is already known to the British boxing fans following his 2015 defeat to Amir Khan and 2019 win over Tommy Coyle. The 37-year-old from Huntingdon brings a record of 25 wins against three defeats with nine KOs and just one stoppage loss. Errol Spence Jr inflicted the spare in the fifth round at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, in 2016. The beaten man was out of his depth that evening, and it didn't take him long to realise that.

Since he was blown away by Spence Jr, we've seen Chris fight four times, racking up a run of victories with three on the scorecards. He did stop Coyle in round eight of 12 for the WBO International super lightweight title before an adoring audience at Madison Square Gardens. That win over the battler from Hull came on the undercard of that famous upset win for Andy Ruiz Jr over Anthony Joshua.

Algieri arrives on the back of a hot streak, and he comes to Britain hoping to continue his form. The American may be the underdog and fighting against the crowd, but he holds his own hopes and ambitions of causing one last upset. At this stage of his career, a win over a star like Benn would set him up for a big fight to boost his retirement fund. Algieri to win this bout is available at odds of 6.411/2 with the points win 6.611/2 and a KO/TKO 98/1.

Benn has a chance to really impress

Algieri is a respected name who has fought some of the best, including Khan and Spence Jr. He's no mere opponent and will come to win. This will be the biggest challenge of Benn's fledgling career and a chance to really impress on both sides of the Atlantic.

The American will aim to use his experience and fitness to drag this into the later rounds, and he has a style that will impress the judges, so it's likely Benn will try to get his opponent out of there before the final bell.