Conor Benn v Adrian Granados: Destroyer to tame Tigre and score another knockout win

Conor Benn v Adrian Granados

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

Back and hungry for more

Conor Benn has made a blistering start to his professional career, learning as he goes. The son of famous fighter Nigel Benn is fast becoming a household name in his own right as he blazes a trail of glory in the welterweight division.

The hard-hitting Londoner plays an important role on the Eddie Hearn promoted show from the Matchroom Fight Camp - AKA Eddie's back garden - when facing respected American Adrian Granados. The WBA Continental title is on the line, and Benn is betting favourite at Betfair to continue his winning run.

The stacked card from Essex also boasts a WBA world title fight between Can Xu and Leigh Wood and Tommy McCarthy v Chris Billam-Smith who clash to decide the future of the European cruiserweight title. You can bet on your favourite fight at Betfair or add a few selections to a multiple and target a greater return.

Benn brings a perfect record

Benn heads into this latest chapter of his intriguing career with a perfect 18-0-0 professional record. He didn't get off to the most impressive start and looked raw, amateurish, and wide open for counters in his first few bouts. However, the Essex-based fighter learned on the job, putting in the work, moving through the ranks and improving with every round of every fight. He's not yet the complete package, but he looks to have all the ingredients of a future world champion.

Conor has been well matched so far, but it's approaching the time for him to step up again and take a bit more of a gamble. The quality of his opponents is steadily improving, and Benn has raised his game every time. The most interesting thing about the 24-year-old is there's still plenty of scope for progress. There's more to come from him, and we should see another example of his development on Saturday.

The Destroyer was last seen in action beating Samuel Vargas in the opening round of their clash in London back in April. The Colombian came with a decent record and was expected to challenge, but Benn blew him away in the opening seconds. He is as short as 1.091/11 for the win with another KO/TKO at around 1.42/5.

Granados on a poor run of form

American born Granados arrives in the UK with a 21-8-3 record, 15 of his previous victories coming by way of knockout. He possesses knockout power but has been stopped once himself, taken out in seven by Danny Garcia when stepping up in class in 2019. Tigre is an experienced and well-travelled fighter, but his recent form does nothing to suggest he's capable of causing an upset and derailing the Benn hype train.

Adrian has won only one of his last four bouts and three of nine. That sets alarm bells ringing. The spare victory in four was a second-round TKO over Arturo Herrera Cario in Mexico, but the beaten man that evening had a 9-33-1 record. Granados was last in action fighting out a majority decision draw with Jose Luis Sanchez after eight rounds in May. Another disappointing result, but the American will be fit and ready to go.

There's are no real surprises in the pre-bout betting attached to this fight, with odds of 11.521/2 available for a Granados upset win. The KO/TKO can be backed at 16.5 with the points victory written off as an unlikely outcome at 27.026/1.

Knockout form will continue

We know it's dangerous to write off any fighter at this level, but Granados looks there to be beat. He may be tough enough and experienced enough to take Benn a few more rounds than Vargas was able to and give the Matchroom fighter a bit more of a workout but winning is unlikely. When betting on this fight, most will be predicting how Benn wins.

Focusing on the home fighter's recent form, we see he has stopped three of his last four, with each of those wins coming inside the first four rounds. Is another early night on the cards? It's likely, but I'd be surprised to see another first-round KO. We're backing Benn in rounds 7-12 @ 2.77/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.