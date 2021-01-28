Caleb Plant v Caleb Truax: Plant to power to another late stoppage win

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

Sunday, 03:00

Live on DAZN

The show must go on

Professional boxing across the United Kingdom may be suspended until mid-February due to the rise in coronavirus cases and resulting lockdown but there are a few shows to keep fight fans ticking over. The best of them takes place this weekend when Caleb Plant faces Caleb Truax.

The Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles plays host to this 12-round contest for the IBF super-middleweight world title and armchair fans expect a competitive bout. You can follow the action live and spice up your viewing with a pre-fight or in-play bet on the outcome at Betfair.

Plant on a run of stoppage wins

Plant enters the ring with a perfect 20-0-0 professional record, a dozen of his victories coming by way of knockout. The 28-year-old from Tennessee is currently ranked sixth in the world at his weight category, a list topped by Mexico's Saul Alvarez and England's Callum Smith. Sweethands will hope to get 2021 off to the perfect start and grab the win needed to propel him towards the top names and the big money fights.

Followers of Plant last saw the 6ft 1inch orthodox in action when halting Vincent Feigenbutz in round 10 of a contest scheduled for 12 last February. That stoppage win was Plant's second on the bounce after getting rid of Mike Lee at the MGM Grand in round three. Will he continue that knockout run of form here?

The Betfair traders certainly seem impressed and have Plant marked up as a hot favourite in the fight winner market with no more than 1/50 currently available. A hattrick of stoppage wins appeals at 1/3 with the points cheer yours at an eye-catching 21/10.

Traux beaten by Chunky

British boxing fans may remember Traux from his 2018 points defeat against James DeGale in Las Vegas when the IBF title was on the line. Chunky suffered a cut eye in round three and was deducted a point in round 10 for use of the shoulder but had more than enough in the tank to win over the scoring judges. DeGale won by scores of one point on two cards and seven on the spare.

Traux brings a professional record of 31 wins against four defeats and two draws, scoring 19 KO wins but stopped twice himself. The other three fighters to defeat Golden to date are Jermain Taylor, Daniel Jacobs, and Anthony Dirrell. The latter ended Traux in one round back in 2016. Since his loss to DeGale, the man from Minnesota has won two and had one ruled as a no-contest against Peter Quillin due to an accidental clash of heads.

He may enter as a 18/1 outsider on the Betfair Sportsbook to win this bout but Traux arrives on the back of a confidence-boosting points win over David Basajjamivule last January. In the method of victory market, he's 45/1 to win on points with a first KO/TKO win since August 2018 trading at 25/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Plant to play the waiting game

Plant is a worthy favourite to win this fight and backers look sure to dip into the specials when supporting the jolly. He has won each of his last two without help from the scoring judges and another KO/TKO looks likely here.

Traux arrives in decent form and knows just what an upset win would do for his career. He'll be cautious in the opening exchanges, unwilling to be dragged into a shootout with his big-punching opponent. Take Plant to win this one in the second half of the contest.