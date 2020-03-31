Boxing Betting: Games suspended as BBBoC postpone all fights until summer

Lockdown continues

The enforced lockdown will continue until, at least, June following an announcement from the British Boxing Board stating they had suspended all fights due to take place in May.

BBBoC chiefs had already cut contests due for March and April but felt it necessary to extend that due to the coronavirus emergency in the UK. With the 2020 boxing season beginning to catch pace, it means many attractive bouts and pay-per-view shows will be pencilled in for later this year.

Sport brought to its knees

Following Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, there was a real feel-good factor about British boxing but the sport, like most things in the country at present, has been brought to its knees by the coronavirus outbreak. The ban on boxing shows in April and May is designed to help stop the spread of the disease.

With prime minister Boris Johnson recently announcing a ban on public gatherings of three or more people, it seems the boxing board acted swiftly and in the best interests of the British public. Boxing is one of the first to extend the ban and it's becoming increasingly obvious other sports will follow in the near future.

Whyte v Povetkin moved to July

Two heavyweight fights effected by the board's decision is Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk,but fans have been assured both will take place at a later date. Matchroom Sport wasted no time in announcing a new slot for the hotly anticipated Whyte v Povetkin, the interim WBC heavyweight title fight now advertised for 4 July, remaining at the Manchester Arena.

Londoner Whyte told members of the sporting press this week the postponement was difficult to take but he understood there are more serious problems in the world. The 31-year-old's record shows 27 wins against one defeat with 18 of his victories coming inside the distance. Whyte's sole loss came against Anthony Joshua in late 2015, stopped inside seven rounds.

The Bodysnatcher is hot favourite to defeat Povetkin in July and continue his quest towards world domination. Russia's Povetkin has won 35 of 38 bouts to date and carries a 63% knockout average. He'll be a popular outsider to spoil the party.

Chisora v Usyk put back

Chisora was initially due to face Usyk on 23 May at the O2 Arena in London, but that now won't be happening either. Promoters and managers are yet to agree a new date for that contest but the general feeling is the fight will go ahead in June or July at the Greenwich venue.

WAR Chisora is a rank outsider against one of the pound-for-pound stars of the sport but the Finchley puncher has been involved in some memorable bouts over the years, taking on the likes of Whyte, Tyson Fury, Vitali Klitschko, opponent-turned-manager David Haye, Carlos Takam and David Price. He's a seasoned heavyweight in with an opponent making only his second appearance in the division since moving up from cruiserweight.

The battling Briton has promised Usyk a stark introduction to heavyweight boxing and Betfair Ambassador Haye believes his man has a chance. Usyk is currently 1/8 jolly in the fight winner market against the 9/2 of Chisora.