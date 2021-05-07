Billy Joe Saunders v Saul Alvarez: P4P king Canelo to cement his legacy with a stunning win in Texas

Billy Joe Saunders vs Saul Alvarez

Sunday, 04:00

Live on DAZN



Canelo faces Super

The fight boxing fans worldwide have been crying out for, and this weekend they get their wish. Saul Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet at long last. This eagerly anticipated super middleweight world title unification bout pairs the Mexican and the Brit at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. UK fans can follow the action live on DAZN in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Super Saunders puts his WBO belt on the line against the WBC and WBA straps of Canelo Alvarez. It's a winner-takes-all clash and one that has kept fight fans guessing during the build-up.

Is unbeaten champion Saunders the man to stop his opponent's dominance of the sport?

Saunders unbeaten in 30 fights

Two-weight world champion Saunders enters his 31st professional outing with a perfect 30-0-0 record, 14 wins coming inside the distance. The 31-year-old southpaw followed a successful amateur career with success in the paid ranks and was crowned middleweight champion of the world in 2015 when beating Andy Lee on a majority decision at the Manchester Arena.

After defending his WBO belt three times, he moved up to claim the same belt at super middle. The Hatfield boxer beat Shefat Isufi on points at the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage and has since made two successful defences. He stopped Argentina's Marcelo Esteban Coceres in 11 rounds before defeating Martin Murray on a wide points margin in December.

Despite his form, bettors seem to be dead against the chances of Saunders in America, and there's 6.86/1 on the Englishman winning this fight. A points verdict earns you 8.415/2 with the KO/TKO thought to be even less likely at 2524/1.

Best in the business

Alvarez is a multi-weight world champion and widely regarded in the fight game as the best boxer on the planet. The pound-for-pound king will go down in history after effortlessly going through the weights and picking up major titles. Canelo bagged the WBC world title at super welterweight in 2011 with a points win over Matthew Hatton and was as high as light heavy when beating Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas.

Since becoming light heavyweight champion of the world, seemingly just to prove he could, Canelo has dropped back down to super middle. He passed a major test in his career by beating Liverpool's Callum Smith in San Antonio late last year before stopping Avni Yildirim in Miami Gardens in February.

Alvarez carries an astonishing record reading 55 wins against just one defeat and a draw. Of his victories, the hard-hitting Mexican has stopped 37 opponents. He was beaten on points by Floyd Mayweather in 2013 and fought out a draw with Gennady Golovkin in 2017. Alvarez to win is 1.211/5 with KO/TKO 2.166/5, and the points win 2.68/5.

Alvarez to prove a point

This is a fight for all sports fans, not just followers of boxing. It is, by far, the biggest bout of the year, and we are confident it'll live up to expectations. Many pundits predict Alvarez will struggle against the awkward southpaw style of Saunders while fans of the Mexican believe he'll go through the rest of his career undefeated and become an all-time great.

To cement his legacy, Alvarez must beat Saunders and do it in style. There's no doubting the trickiness of unbeaten Saunders, but I feel Canelo's struggles against southpaws have been exaggerated. The Mexican is a living legend of the sport and will prove it with a points win.