Billy Joe Saunders v Saul Alvarez: BJS suspended by board, fight with Alvarez in doubt

Swift action

The British Boxing Board of Control have taken swift action against world champion Billy Joe Saunders after a video appeared on social media of the Englishman appearing to condone domestic violence.

Hearn appalled by comments

The British Boxing Board of Control released a statement this week advising they had suspended the professional boxing license of Saunders and would enforce a hearing with the fighter at a venue and date yet to be confirmed. It is likely that won't be anytime soon due to coronavirus restrictions.

Matchroom Sports manager Eddie Hearn told members of the sporting press he was appalled by the comments made by Saunders, which he described as idiotic and unacceptable. Billy Joe has also released a public apology, assuring followers that he doesn't condone domestic violence.

Fight in jeopardy

This latest scandal comes at a time when Saunders was expected to announce a dream fight against Mexican star and pound-for-pound boxing legend Saul Alvarez. Having recently travelled to America, it was believed the pair would meet in Las Vegas in early May. With major boxing on lockdown, both fighters were forced to play the waiting game.

A new date later in the year was viewed as the most likely outcome, reports suggesting Saunders and Alvarez had come to an agreement, but the bout now looks in jeopardy. Canelo was hot favourite to defeat BJS on the Betfair Sportsbook, the Mexican priced at 1/7 against the 4/1 of Saunders and 25/1 the draw.

Canelo may look elsewhere

If Saunders isn't given permission to face Alvarez due to the suspension of his license, Saul and his team may have to look elsewhere as they put the finishing touches to the 29-year-old's 57th professional contest. Could another Briton save the day?

WBA super champion Callum Smith is in the running to be Canelo's next opponent and, if the price is right, it's a fight the Liverpool rising star is said to be keen on. If that bout happens, Alvarez would again be favourite, but it appears to be a more even contest. Saul is 3/10 on the Sportsbook against the 5/2 of Smith, 22/1 the draw.

A trilogy with Gennady Golovkin has also been mentioned in the right circles. Triple G is 5/2 to gain revenge for the only defeat on his 42-fight card, the man who beat him two summers ago a 2/7 favourite.