Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: British heavyweights sign deal to decide the undisputed champion

The one we want to see

It's the dream fight all boxing fans have been longing for and all sports fans are desperate to see. Today it is a step closer to becoming a reality. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal to meet this year in what will be a unification blockbuster.

A date and venue are yet to be confirmed but with the major stumbling block that was agreeing to terms now successfully cleared the British heavyweights are expected to clash within the next couple of months, reportedly in June.

This will be one for the ages and the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation, certainly for UK based followers of the noble art.

A place in history at stake

We haven't had a unified heavyweight champion for many years meaning AJ and the Gypsy King can secure their place in history with a win. Both men have everything to win but there's also much to lose. Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line while Fury risks his hard-earned WBC strap. The belt he famously ripped from the waist of the previously unbeaten Deontay Wilder.

Making a statement to press, Matchroom Sports supremo Eddie Hearn couldn't contain his excitement. The promoter explained all parties involved in the negotiations have signed the final versions of the contracts. The focus is now on Hearn and his staff to cement a date and venue to host what will be one of the biggest events in British sporting history.

UK venue with a capacity crowd preferred

With sports fans locked out of venues for over a year now, the hope is the bout will take place at a venue in the UK with a capacity crowd in attendance. If government coronavirus restrictions are lifted or eased in the coming weeks the most likely would be Wembley Stadium. That would certainly be a special way to show the world British sport is back.

If restrictions remain in place and it becomes obvious large crowds won't be permitted to gather at sporting events for most of 2021 attentions will turn to stage the fight overseas. That would be a huge loss to the public but, as the old saying goes, the show must go on.

Joshua and Fury can't afford to delay their careers any longer. Both men are already desperate to make up for the lost time. Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, Dubai, and America are just some of the regions being considered.

Traders boost the odds of a knockout

The news has sparked interest in bettors with many scrambling to make their predictions and get cash down early in a bid to secure a price. On the Betfair Sportsbook, traders have their book open and Fury is a hot favourite at 4/7 with Joshua an eye-catching 11/8. The draw is 22/1.

To encourage backers to bet early Betfair have boosted the odds on a couple of markets that are certain to be popular. Fury to win by KO/TKO has been enhanced from 9/4 to 11/4 with Joshua by KO/TKO pushed out from 5/2 to 3/1.

With both men boasting a combined 43 career knockouts we are expecting plenty of action on those bets.