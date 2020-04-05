Joshua v Pulev postponed: Could that pave the way for Tyson Fury unification bout?

Homecoming will have to wait

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev on 20 June at Tottenham Hostpur Stadium has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

30-year-old Londoner Joshua - 23 wins against one defeat - was in camp preparing for a homecoming bout against respected Bulgarian Kubrat - 28 wins against one defeat. AJ hasn't fought in his home city since stopping Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

Venue relies on Spurs' schedule

After finishing Russian Vityaz in seven before a capacity crowd, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion Joshua has lost his belts, beaten in seven by Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden in June before avenging that defeat with a convincing points win six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club's stunning new 62,000-seater stadium was billed as a fitting arena for the heavyweight champion's return, but that is now in doubt. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many major sporting events, including Euro 2020 and this summer's Olympics, to be pushed back 12 months while football across Europe has been placed in lockdown.

Joshua's management and promotional team at Matchroom Boxing have yet to announce a new date for Joshua - Pulev but that could depend on the return of the English Premier League. Matchroom told members of the sporting media they were exploring the possibility of sticking with the same venue but that would be unlikely if the football schedule meant a Spurs home match clashed with fight night.

Joshua interested in unification bout

The Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder trilogy is another possible fixture Matchroom must factor in. Rumours are rife on social media and in certain sections of the press suggesting that bout could be put on ice, paving the way for a unification fight later this year between Fury and Joshua, one to decide the best heavyweight on the planet.

It has been suggested American Wilder could accept a step aside payment, freeing up the space in AJ and Tyson's schedule to meet. The Bronze Bomber would then, almost certainly, face the winner for the unified title. It's a scenario that has fans excited and seems to make sense for all parties concerned.

Matchroom's Eddie Hearn shed some light on this recently and it seems there may be a little more to it than idle gossip. Hearn stated Joshua would be extremely interested in settling the score with Fury this year, adding that the uncertainty surrounding this year's schedule could force both parties to the table much sooner than expected.

Fury odds-on fav to beat AJ

Joshua may be strong favourite to defeat 38-year-old Kubrat, but any meeting with Fury would be far more competitive, according to Betfair traders.

If we see a battle of Britain before the end of 2020, Fury will enter as 4/9 jolly to sweep up all belts, Joshua an eye-catching 13/8 with the draw trading at 22/1.