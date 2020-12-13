Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: AJ sets sights on unification fight after stunning KO win

Pulev taken out in nine

Anthony Joshua devastatingly beat Kubrat Pulev, stopping the experienced Bulgarian in round nine at Wembley Arena on Saturday. AJ moved his professional record to 24 wins against one defeat, extending his knockout average to 88%. He wants Tyson Fury next.

The Londoner successfully defended his clutch of world titles, keeping hold of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. Thirty-one-year-old AJ outclassed his 39-year-old opponent, knocking him to the canvas in rounds three and nine before referee Deon Dwarte called the fight for the beaten man's safety.

No sooner had he dispatched The Cobra; Joshua was focussing on the big fights to come in 2021. AJ used his London homecoming win to call out his long-term rival and fellow Brit Fury and that's a unification bout fans want to see happen soon in what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest sporting events in British history.

Fury will bring out the best in AJ

Responding to Fury's earlier boasts that he would beat AJ inside three rounds, Joshua told the sporting press in his post-fight media chat a meeting with the Gypsy King would bring out the best in him. The champion from Watford assured fans he's as keen as anyone to share a ring with Tyson, saying it's the fight he wants next.

Anthony claimed he wasn't fazed by the current betting odds which has Fury as 4/7 favourite against the 11/8 of AJ - both prices are taken from the Betfair Sportsbook. Joshua added he has attended his rival's recent fights and feels confident of upsetting the odds and scoring a win that would see him claim all respected top division titles.

As well as the impressive knockout win - the 22nd of his 25-fight career - Joshua took extra confidence from a surprise meeting with five-weight world champion and legend of the sport Floyd Mayweather Jr. Pretty Boy visited the winner's changing room and predicted Anthony is good enough to go all the way but there's still room for improvement, analysis Team Joshua will agree with.

Exciting specials

Both camps are rumoured to be pushing for a unification fight in the first half of 2021, but the promotional team will likely put it off until fan attendance and a full house and Wembley Stadium is given the green light.

Bettors can beat the rush and place their bets on the outcome of Joshua - Fury at Betfair now. As well as an attractive fight winner market there's also a few exciting specials designed to catch the eye of fans. In the method of victory betting, Joshua trades 5/2 to win by KO/TKO with a rare points verdict 11/2. If following the favourite, Fury by knockout is 9/4 with a points win 15/8.

Fancy the draw and a money-spinning rematch between the big-punching British duo? There's 22/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook if you're jumping on the fence.