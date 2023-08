Anthony Joshua already has 22 knockout wins

Robert Helenius is a late stand-in

AJ beat Jermaine Franklin on points last time

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

Nordic Nightmare saves the day

Following days of uncertainty, Anthony Joshua's return to the ring on Saturday has been confirmed. The former world heavyweight champion from London fights Robert Helenius, the Finish puncher known as the Nordic Nightmare.

AJ was initially scheduled to face former opponent and long-term rival Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena, London. But that bout was scrapped following an adverse finding in Whyte's VADA drugs test. It's another embarrassment for the Body Snatcher; how he'll return from this disaster is unclear.

Full credit goes to Helenius, who was willing to share a ring with such a formidable opponent in Joshua at just a few days' notice. Clean fighters like Robert and his throwback have-gloves-will-travel approach remind us why we love the noble art.

Joshua targets back-to-back wins

It's been a difficult week for Joshua, who had his fight preparations thrown into turmoil at no fault of his own. The actions of Whyte forced a late change of opponent, and AJ must now re-focus and quickly plan for a different type of fighter.

Whyte and Helenius aren't miles apart in their approach, meaning most of what Joshua has been working on the last few weeks remains relevant. But he must make it count in North Greenwich on Saturday.

Joshua ducks between the ropes on fight night with a 25-3-0 record as a professional fighter. The 33-year-old has stopped 22 opponents inside the distance and was KO'd once himself, with Andy Ruiz scoring the spare in New York in 2019.

Since that stunning setback against The Destroyer, Joshua has won three and lost two, getting revenge over Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, stopping Kubrat Pulev at Wembley, and out-pointing Jermaine Franklin in London earlier this year.

More notable in AJ's recent form is the back-to-back losses to current world champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian took Joshua's titles with a unanimous decision and defended on a split decision. Many bettors see Joshua as unreliable, but he's the 1.081/12 hot favorite to win on Saturday. A 23rd KO in 26 wins trades at 1.3130/100, while back-to-back points decisions will net supporters 5.85/1.

Helenius is the hero again

It was feared Saturday's bout wouldn't go ahead, and promoters Matchroom would scramble to either find a new headline act or scrap the card entirely, leaving fight fans who had purchased tickets distraught. Finding a replacement for Whyte wasn't difficult.

Professional boxing is full of brave, strong, and always-fit fighters ready to go at the drop of a hat. That's why we love boxing. But finding the right name for a top-of-the-bill spot in London against such a dangerous fighter as Joshua was tricky.

Thankfully, Matchroom Sports and Helenius worked under intense pressure to sign a deal and ensure the fight went ahead. That was despite the Nordic Nightmare boxing last Saturday in his homeland.

The 39-year-old, ranked 24th in the world scored a comeback win over the previously unbeaten but relatively inexperienced Mika Mielonen inside three rounds. That ruins any rumour that Helenius is an out-of-shape stand-in here only for the cheque.

The 6ft 6inch fighter wants victory, and few rush to write him off.

Could Helenius follow the example of Ruiz Jr and stun Joshua? It's possible, but backers will find the Finish fighter trading at 12.5 for the win. A KO/TKO is 15.5, while the points win is judged to be even less likely in London at 5049/1.

Keep it simple

Looking at the latest stats, Helenius has lost only one fight on points since debuting in 2008. He leaves everything in the ring, and if he doesn't win knockout, chances are he'll be stopped himself. And that's precisely how we expect Saturday's fight to play out. Robert will come to win, aiming to hustle his opponent out of his rhythm, but Joshua has seen it all before.

Having trained for an all-action grudge match against an old rival, AJ will be fit and ready to go. The last few days haven't been ideal preparation, but Anthony wouldn't have lost any fitness or sharpness. I expect him to take out his frustrations on Helenius and win by KO/TKO.

There's value in the round group betting, and with Helenius stopped inside a round by Deontay Wilder less than a year ago, another early stoppage looks likely.