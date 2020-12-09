Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev Odds: British fighter strong favourite

Anthony Joshua is the firm favourite to win his big fight with Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at Wembley Arena.

The Brit is 1.162/13 on the Exchange to win with his opponent at 7.26/1.

Joshua is 1.4840/85 to win by knock-out, technical knock-out or disqualification.

Bettors aren't expecting a long night and you can get 4.03/1 on the fight lasting the full 12 rounds.

Joshua tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, giving him the all clear to fight on Saturday. He is now in the pre-fight bubble where he will continue his preparations for his showdown with the Bulgarian.

One thousand fans will be in attendance for Joshua's first fight since avenging his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr to regain three versions of the world heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia a year ago.

Much of the build-up to the fight against Pulev has centred on where Joshua goes next. The Brit will be wary, however, of looking too far into the future. A potential showdown with Deontay Wilder dominated the narrative around the first Ruiz fight, which Joshua unexpectedly lost, so he needs to focus on the job in hand.

The prospect of facing Tyson Fury next year, though, looms large. It's the fight British fans, and heavyweight boxing fans the world over, want to see. If Joshua beats Pulev on Saturday then speculation will intensify about when exactly the fight takes place.

But Pulev is no pushover and has suffered just one defeat which came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Pulev held the European heavyweight title twice between 2012 and 2016.

Our big fight previewer Frankie Monkhouse has stressed that, while Joshua is the superior fighter and eight years younger than Pulev, the Brit can afford to take nothing for granted against at Wembley.