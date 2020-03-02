Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev: Brit backed to win and set up Fury bout

British World Champion Anthony Joshua is 1/8 to beat Kubrat Pulev after it was confirmed that the pair will fight each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June.

The Bulgarian is the mandatory IBF challenger to face Joshua who won back his WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December.

Pulev has a record of just one defeat in 29 bouts and, even though, he's 5/1 in the early betting for June's fight, Joshua will not underestimate him.

Pulev - a prelude to Fury fight?

Beating Pulev would pave the way for Joshua to meet Tyson Fury in the heavyweight title reunification fight that fans are desperate to see.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title last month, meaning the British heavyweights now hold all of the division's belts between them.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that talks are underway to arrange the fight but Fury will have to fight Wilder first after the American triggered a rematch clause, meaning a third Fury v Wilder contest.

Their trilogy fight is pencilled in for 19 July in Las Vegas and Fury is the 2/7 favourite to win again.

If he does that, and Joshua beats Pulev in June, then the British pair could meet early next year or even as soon as late in 2020. The early odds make Fury the favourite at 4/9 with Joshua 13/8.

