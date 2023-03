Joshua fights America Franklin on Saturday

He challenges fellow Brit Fury again

Anthony Joshua is the firm favourite to beat Jermaine Franklin when the pair fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

The British heavyweight believes a win this weekend - which would be his first since 2020 - could pave the way for him to fight Tyson Fury this year.

Joshua says this year "perfect time" to fight Fury

It will be Joshua's first fight since his second successive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk (pictured below with Joshua).

Usyk was in talks wuth Fury's camp about a world heavyweight title reunification fight but discussions broke down last week.

Joshua thinks this means the opportunity is there for the British boxers to meet instead.

He said: "There's no better time to get Fury in the ring than now because he needs me to redeem himself from this circus, this letdown."

Fury was last in the right when he fought Derek Chisora at Wembley in December and won comfortably.

AJ needs convincing win

First, Joshua has to defeat Franklin on Saturday. The markets are in little doubt that will happen and make the Brit 1/12 to win. The American is the 6/1 outsider.

Joshua to win by KO or TKO (technical knockout) is 1/4 in the Method of Victory market.

The 29-year-old Franklin, who lost to Dillian Whyte on points last December, is not expected to push the fight past the sixth round. You can get 7/4 on Joshua winning in rounds 7-12.

Joshua should take nothing for granted, however. His career is at a crossroads, following his successive failures against Usyk, and the Brit needs a convincing victory if he is to move forward in his career.