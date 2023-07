Joshua v Whyte rematch scheduled for 12 August

AJ long odds-on at 1/9 1.11 , Whyte is 5/1 5.80

Clash of big-punchers not expected to go 12 rounds

Anthony Joshua is a long odds-on 1/91.11 favourite to beat Dillian Whyte in an all-British heavyweight fight that has been eight years in the making.

The fight will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 12 August.

Joshua knocked out Whyte in the seventh round in their first professional clash in 2015, avenging a defeat at amateur level to the same opponent suffered in 2009.

Whyte can be backed at 5/15.80 with the Draw available to back at 20/121.00.

Fight not expected to go the distance

If their 2015 clash is anything to go by we shouldn't expect this rematch to go the distance. Joshua was rocked in the second round by heavy-puncher Whyte, but he fought back to knock-out his rival after several rounds of exciting action.

It's 4/71.56 on the Betfair Sportsbook that the fight doesn't go the distance.

Joshua can be backed at 10/111.88 to win by knock-out (including TKO or DQ) while Whyte is 7/17.80 to win by the same method.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said, "Despite an unconvincing victory over Jermaine Franklin in his last outing, Anthony Joshua is odds-on at 1/91.11 to beat Dillian Whyte in their rematch on August 12. However, Whyte has deceptive knockout power in his left hook and is 5/15.80 to upset the odds at the O2 Arena."

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte match odds:

- Anthony Joshua: 1/91.11

- Draw: 20/121.00

- Dillian Whyte: 5/15.80

Betfair: Method of victory:

- Anthony Joshua KO/TKO: 10/111.88

- Anthony Joshua Points or Decision: 13/10

- Dillian Whyte Points or Decision: 17/118.00

- Dillian Whyte KO/TKO: 7/17.80

Fight to go the distance:

- Yes: 5/42.24

- No: 4/71.56

We will have more news, fight build-up and a preview of the rematch closer to the fight.