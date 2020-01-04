Frankie Monkhouse: My 2020 boxing betting wish list

The year just past will go down in the history books as the year of the upset. Andy Ruiz Jr dethroning world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in New York dominated headlines. It's unlikely we'll see a shock result on that scale in 2020, but there are plenty of mouth-watering bouts on the horizon.

With the noble art enjoying a brief January break following a hectic December, this is a great time to look forward to what the season has in store. All the talk at the turn of a new decade focuses on Tyson Fury's rematch with old rival Deontay Wilder.

Fury favourite to beat Wilder

Many close to the sport believe The Gypsy King was robbed when leaving America with a draw in December 2018. The Englishman now gets the chance at revenge when renewing rivalries with The Bronze Bomber on 22 February at the MGM Grand, Vegas.

The early betting has Tyson as favourite to right the wrongs of last time. The favourite on points is 6/4, the champion also a 6/4 shot to score a 42nd KO win from 44 fights.

Wilder v Fury II isn't the only contest we're looking forward to, however. Read on for our 2020 boxing wish list - five fights we want to see resolved within 12 months.

Terence Crawford v Errol Spence Jr

We'll start at the top. This bout is the one boxing enthusiasts want to see made and it would double as a shoot-out for the boxing pound-for-pound prize. Two incredible technicians. Terence Crawford is unbeaten in 36, stopping 27 opponents to date, including Amir Khan in April 2019. Errol Spence Jr brings a CV detailing 26 wins from 26 bouts, halting 21. He was last seen gaining a split decision win over Shawn Porter back in the summer.

Billy Joe Saunders v Gennady Golovkin

This bout has been rumoured for the last few years now but the longer the wait goes on, the less interest there is in it. Gennady Golovkin is a real fans' favourite, a man with a fearsome 83% KO average and 40 wins from 42 starts. He drew with Saul Alvarez before losing to the Mexican in a rematch. A real star of boxing, but he is now 37-years-old. Englishman Billy Joe Saunders has been campaigning at super middleweight and his record reads 29-0-0. He'll be quick to move back down in weight for the fight with Triple G he has been pushing for. Many believe BJS has the skills and speed to win.

Callum Smith v Saul Alvarez

The hottest prospect in British boxing against a man known as a living legend in the sport. Callum Smith is a super middleweight fighter unbeaten in 27 bouts, winning 19 by KO/TKO. He banked the World Boxing Super Series by stopping George Groves in the summer of 2018, but his carer hasn't taken off the way many expected it to since. Saul Alvarez beat Sergey Kovalev up at light heavyweight recently but would have no issues moving back down to super middle or even meeting Smith somewhere in the middle. Such a match would sell out a major arena anywhere in the world.

Josh Taylor v Jose Carlos Ramirez

The fighting pride of Scotland and the man many believe will go on to dominate the super lightweight division. The Tartan Tornado may only have had 16 fights so far, but he has scored a dozen knockouts and already owns the WBA, IBF and WBC Diamond world titles. He also beat favourite Regis Prograis on points in London late in 2019 to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy. We now want to see him in with Jose Carlos Ramirez. The latter is an unbeaten American who has halted 17 of 25 opponents. He owns the WBC and WBO world titles and, if beating Viktor Postol in February, would be keen on a unification bout against Taylor, either in the UK or America.

Josh Warrington v Leo Santa Cruz

Not many men on this list have recent form quite as impressive as Josh Warrington. The 29-year-old from Yorkshire is a man on a mission, scoring upset wins over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton before edging out Kid Galahad, all three victories coming on the scorecards. He has the IBF featherweight world title and that should catch the attention of Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz who fought two thrillers against Frampton. El Terremoto is up at super feather where he won the WBA title late last year but it's unlikely he'd need much convincing to drop back down if Warrington was willing.