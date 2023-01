Key tips include:

Making sure your password has at least eight characters, not using your user name as part of your password, no ridiculously easy passwords like "123456" or "ABCDEF", using a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters along with numbers and not using only a dictionary word, your name, e-mail address, or other personal information that can easily be obtained.

You can find all you need to know about changing your password.

HELP ON SELECTING A STRONG PASSWORD

Features of a strong password include:

- At least eight characters long

- A mixture of lower case and upper case letters, numbers, and special characters (please use one of these symbols !?()*+,:;=@_./-[]{});

You should avoid:

- Passwords based on personal information e.g. names of family, friends, pets, or memorable dates

- A sequence of, or repeated characters e.g. "12345678" or "22222222"

- Adjacent characters on your keyboard e.g. "qwertyui"

- Using some or all of your username in your password

If you use a credit card which is enrolled with the 'Verified by Visa' scheme or with the 'MasterCard SecureCode' scheme then make sure that your Betfair password is different to the password used to verify your credit card transactions.