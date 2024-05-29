Betfair Exchange May Newsletter: IPL records, huge year in Politics and upcoming Euro 2024

Another record breaking year in the IPL

Huge year of Politics upcoming

Sporting event of the year, Euro 2024, about to start

IPL 2024 Wrap Up

IPL 17 was yet another record breaking tournament on the Betfair Exchange with just shy of £10bn (£9.9bn) matched across the whole tournament, the highest volume of money ever traded on a single tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as champions for the third time, easily defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final which was quite a fitting result given that KKR topped the League stage of the tournament, finishing ahead of Hyderabad in second. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished third and fourth in the table but were beaten in the eliminators.

Another record that was surpassed was the £200m mark for amount of money traded on a single Match Odds market, with over £202m being matched when Punjab Kings hosted Mumbai Indians.

£9.9bn in total tournament matched volume is the largest ever.

£200m volume marker broken for the first time on a match odds market: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians £202m matched.

£876m volume matched across tournament line markets.

Politics

The year 2024 is a massive one for Politics on Betfair, with both the UK General Election (4 July) and the US Presidential Election taking place on 5 November.

The Betfair Exchange is the home of Politics betting with a record investment from the business as we bid to dominate the headlines and be the go-to place for all related data and content.

More than £3m has been wagered on our UK General Election markets since Wednesday last week



And the Labour Majority price keeps getting shorter... -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) May 28, 2024

UK General Election

With the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling a general election, scheduled for 4 July, Labour is currently leading the charge in the early polls. At the time of writing Labour have hit their all-time lowest price for an Overall Majority at 1.121/8 . Live prices, including Most Seats and Voter Turnouth markets can be found here.

Conservatives are on course for a heavy defeat, they are odds on to lose more than 200 seats. How many seats will the Conservatives lose?

Wondering which direction your constituency is leaning? We are currently offering markets for the Top 50 'Key Constituencies' which can be found here. At the time of writing, we're assessing appetite for all 650+ constituencies.

#GeneralElection update 🗣️



A roundup of the last 24 hours and the latest on the Exchange! pic.twitter.com/KeYhVIOqzJ -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) May 23, 2024

USA Presidential Election

Remember the eye watering totals from the last Presidential Election in 2020, when the 'Next President' market broke the record for all time volume matched in a single market at £1.7bn. It only seems like yesterday we witnessed that showdown and the same protagonists are going head-to-head again in 2024.

President Joe Biden and his long-term adversary Donald Trump's campaigns are off and running and this time around it is Trump leading the way currently available at 1.910/11 to be re-elected to the hot seat in the White House. See the full market here Presidential Election 2024 - Election Winner

Euro 2024

International football return to our screens this summer as Europe's best battle it out in Germany. Italy defend their crown after narrowly defeating England at Wembley in 2021 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

England are the pre-tournament favourites; will they finally get over the line and win their first major men's tournament since 1966?

The Three Lions are currently available at 4.1 in the Winner market, ahead of France at 5.49/2 and hosts Germany at 6.86/1.

